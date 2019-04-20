Congress focused more on branding Hindus as terrorists, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Satuday alleged that armed forces were ready to avenge the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, but the Congress government did not permit.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Araria, Modi said that the Congress and it allies were more focused on branding the Hindus as terrorists than punishing Pakistan.

“On on side there is vote bank politics and on the other there is nationalism. Remember 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, what did the Congress led government do? Our brave soldiers had asked for permission to enter Pakistan and avenge,” said PM Modi in Araria, Bihar.

“The Congress government then refused the army to do anything because they wanted to do politics over vote bank. Everyone knew that the terrorists were Pakistanis, but the Congress and their allies, instead of punishing Pakistan focused more on associating the Hindus with the term terrorism,” he added.

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra on April 1, Prime Minister Modi had blamed the Congress party for coining the term ‘Hindu Terror’.