Congress wasted our time, only wants alliance in Delhi : AAP

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Congress for “wasting AAP’s time”. At a press conference, he said, “Congress wasted our time, it refused to ally in Haryana. Delhi does not have a single MLA or MP from Congress, but they want 4 out of 10 seats.”
