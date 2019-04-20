Latest NewsPolitics

Congress wasted our time, only wants alliance in Delhi : AAP

Apr 20, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Congress for “wasting AAP’s time”. At a press conference, he said, “Congress wasted our time, it refused to ally in Haryana. Delhi does not have a single MLA or MP from Congress, but they want 4 out of 10 seats.”

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala Floods : Odisha Govt sends 240-member fire services team for rescue operations

Aug 18, 2018, 05:52 pm IST
dead alive

He will live again; Wife keeps husband’s body for 3 months

Jul 6, 2017, 10:50 am IST

State government ordered to stop liquor sales after 8 pm

Jan 20, 2019, 12:19 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Western Peripheral Expressway soon

Nov 9, 2018, 07:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close