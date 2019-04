The Kerala police chief DGP Loknath Behra has sought the permission of Kerala government to file a defamation case against KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. He will proceed with the steps to lodge the defamation case against Congress leader if the government grants him permission.

He will file a case against Mullappally for his statement that the DGP Loknath Behra behaves like CPM branch Secretary.