Five men arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl at her house

Apr 20, 2019, 07:04 pm IST
Chhattisgarh police have arrested five men for alleged gang raping a 15-year-old girl at her house. The incident took place in a village under Gharghoda Police station area when the victim was alone in her house.

The girl’s parents had gone to their farm to keep the crops safe.

On finding the girl alone, the accused identified as Gocharan Rathiya (26), Sanjay Rathiya (19), Madhav Rathiya (21), Sugan Rathiya (21) and Nutan Rathiya (19) barged into her house and raped her.

The victim’s elder sister managed to flee from the house by jumping through a window in the house and later informed the parents.

Based on the complaint of the victim the police have taken the suspects under custody in provisions of POSCO Act.

