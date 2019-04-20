Former union minister S.Krishnakumar joined BJP

Former diplomat and union minister S.Krishnakumar joined BJP. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Krishnakumar represented Kollam constituency. He was elected to 8th, 9th and 10th Lok Sabha. He was elected three times from Kollam and served as MP from 1984 to 1996. He was a union minister for 9 years with Prime Ministers – Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao handling Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Textiles, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Defence, Non-Conventional Energy and Agriculture.

S.Krishnakumar a former IAS officer took voluntary retirement in 1980 from the civil service to enter politics. S Krishna Kumar accused Sonia Gandhi of disrespecting former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao. He alleged that the Congress leadership “disrespected” Narasimha Rao and his ashes were not allowed to “even be kept at the Congress headquarters”.”Sonia Gandhi has no idea of Indian heritage and culture,” Krishna Kumar said, explaining why he left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Krishnakumar who joined BJP in 2003 and contested for the party in the 2004 general election. But after being defeated in the election he later rejoined Congress.