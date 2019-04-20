FUNNY STORY; Do you know how expensive is to commit suicide in America?

The 21-year-old guy who had been admitted to the hospital for trying to end his life has shocked to see his hospital bills.

The victim who has been identified as Oliver Jordan who is hailing from the US had tried to commit suicide last week.

Oliver was admitted to a hospital for a week to save his life. The young trance gender guy is the one who has posted his condition through social media.

Oliver with insurance coverage needs to find out more than Rs 1, 97,761 for hospital bills as he has tried to commit suicide where free treatment is being provided in the US.

The bill comes with a check for Rs. 20 lakh fro normal checkups. The remaining amount is for breathing aid and other services

The incident came to light when Oliver’s post attracted many people’s attention.