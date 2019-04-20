Honor launches 20i with triple cameras : Price and Features

Honor has launched the Honor 20i in China. The Huawei sub-brand is expected to launch in other international markets as the Honor 20 Lite.

The Honor 20i has been launched as a budget-end device in China. It has a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The screen has a water-drop notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Honor 20i gets powered by Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 710F SoC paired with RAM options OF 4GB AND 6GB. The storage options start from 64GB and go up to 256GB. For graphics, the phone comes with Mali G51MP4 GPU with GPU Turbo 2.0 to provide users with better gaming experience.

The highlight feature of the Honor 20i is the camera setup. It comes with a rear camera setup of 24MP + 8MP + 2MP primary, ultra-wide and depth sensors respectively. At the front is a 32MP camera inside the water-drop notch. The front camera comes with HDR, Portrait mode and face unlock.