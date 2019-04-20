Latest NewsIndia

“India carried out 3 surgical strikes when I was defense minister”, claims A.K.Antony

Apr 20, 2019, 07:17 pm IST
Veteran Congress leader and former defence minister A.K.Antony claimed that the Indian forces had carried out 3 surgical strikes when he was the defence minister. “On many occasions during the UPA regime, when there were provocative attacks from the rival side, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes and other retaliatory attacks across LoC”, he said.

It is not good for the government to come out with operational details of surgical strikes. Such information is never put out in the public domain.t did so only in retaliation to an attack or infiltration in the past. The government should not politicise defence matters, former defence minister added.

