India has rebuilt Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery in Nepal. The Monastery has been reconstructed with Government of India grant of 18.9 million Nepalese rupees.

The Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery was established in 1946 with the active initiation and contribution of Lisankhu villagers.

Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche inaugurated newly reconstructed Monastery at Lisankhu village in Sindhupalchok district on Friday.