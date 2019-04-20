Indian student in the US faces 10 years of jail for destroying computers

An Indian student has pleaded guilty of destroying 59 computers at a New York college by using a device named USB Killer. Vishwanath Akuthota, aged 27, Indian student living in the US on a student visa, has pled guilty to destroying computers worth $58,000 or Rs 4,0,26,215 belonging to The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York.

Akuthota was arrested by the FBI back in February for destroying dozens of computers belonging to the college using a USB Killer device, which when inserted into a computer, quickly and repeatedly charges and discharges its on-board capacitors.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to USD 250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised the release of up to three years. The United States Attorney Grant Jaquith said that he pleaded guilty this week to causing damage to computers owned by The College of St Rose.

Akuthota, who will be sentenced in August, admitted that on February 14, he inserted a “USB Killer” device into 66 computers, as well as numerous computer monitors and computer-enhanced podiums, owned by the college in Albany.