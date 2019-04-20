“Is this the Number 1 Kerala”? Santhosh Pandit Upset With Cyber Attack Against Biju Menon. Check Out his Fb Post

Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry had said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative. “We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon.

Later the actor was subjected to the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he underwent some brutal cyber attack. His Facebook account was hit with hateful comments, abuses and threats of boycotting his films. There is an equal number of people who supports Biju Menon for his stand as well. Actor-Director Santhosh Pandit is the latest to have joined the bandwagon of supporters for Bijumenon. Taking to Facebook, Pandit said:

“Is it right to think that the celebrities we like should only vote for the party we like? Many actors before have openly declared their political stand. But why these people are showing such intolerance towards Biju Menon?

Is this the people of No:1 Kerala? Is this the 100 percent literacy rate? If an actor entertains people, it doesn’t matter with which party he stays…” Check out his Fb post: