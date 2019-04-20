Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Deve Gowda was a much better PM than Modi,says HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his father HD Deve Gowda’s ten-month long tenure as the Prime Minister of India was much better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s so far as far as the country’s internal security is concerned.

Kumaraswamy in an exclusive interview to ANI said that during the tenure of Deve Gowda as the Prime Minister, the country was peaceful as there was not even a single terror attack.

Janata Dal-Secular supremo Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister of the country for less than a year from June 1, 1996, to April 21, 1997.

When asked to comment if his father’s month-long tenure was better than Prime Minister Modi’s five-year government, he said: ‘Absolutely. You can go through the records to see what happened in Deve Gowda’s 10 month government and five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.’

Citing the relative calm situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the tenure of his father, Kumaraswamy said: ‘When my father was the Prime Minister, was there any terrorist activity in this country? The entire country was calm at that time.’

‘There was no clash between India and Pakistan. There was not a single blast in Jammu and Kashmir. Even inside the country, there was no bomb attack,’ he said.