Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Priyanka Gandhi,Smriti Irani to visit Wayanad Today

Apr 20, 2019, 07:33 am IST
Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress General Secretary, and Smriti Irani, the Union Minister and BJP leader, will be in Kerala’s Wayanad from where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time. Priyanka Gandhi will hold public meetings while Irani will hold a roadshow.

