Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Your trust is my treasure, says PM Modi

Apr 20, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today. The third phase of polling will take place on April 23.

You have come here for me braving the heat and sun, I will return your love with interest, with development, says PM Modi in Araria.Your trust is my treasure, PM Modi added.

BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Bhadravathi, Shimoga (Karnataka) from Rangappa Circle to Ambedkar Circle. He will also address rallies in Kerala. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally in Bihar and two in Chhattisgarh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally at Wayanad in Kerala. Her brother Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad constituency apart from home turm of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia will file his nomination from the Shivpuri constituency of Madhya Pradesh today.

