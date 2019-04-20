Malankara Yakobaya Saba will support LDF; Setback to UDF in Chalakkudy

The Malankara Yakobaya Syrian Christian Church has decided to support the ruling LDF in the coming Lok Sabha election. The decision was declared by the Catholicos of India and primate of the Church Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I. The decision was taken as the CPM led LDF government has supported the church after the Supreme Court verdict on Church Dispute Case between Yakobaya and Orthodox section of the church.

The decision will be a setback to UDF in Chalakkudy Lok Sabha constituency. The lone Yakobaya candidate contesting in the state Benny Behanan of UDF will be affected by his own church’s decision. The Yakobaya church has around 2,00000 votes in the Chalakkudy Lok Sabha constituency.