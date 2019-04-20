Pandya and Rahul booked for 20lakh fine each for derogatory comments in “Kofee with Karan”

Indian Cricket players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were fined Rs 20lakh each by the BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain for their sexist comments on the popular TV chat show ” Kofee with Karan”

In the order published by the Official BCCI website, the Ombudsman has written that no further action will be taken against Pandya and Rahul who have already served a provisional suspension and tendered unconditional apology for the derogatory comments on women.

He asked the players to pay a fine of 20lakh rupees each which included payment of Rs 1 lakh to the deserving widows of ten constables in para-military forces who lost life while on duty. Another 10 lakh in the fund created for the Blind Cricketers Association. All the payments have to be made within four weeks from the date of order.

The Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman had issued notices to Pandya and Rahul earlier this month to appear for deposition for their controversial comments on Koffee with Karan’.