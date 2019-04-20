Read to know what the alleged victim wrote in her letter against CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme court has decided to hold an extraordinary hearing after the former employee from the apex court accused Chief justice India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

Justice Gogoi who is heading the three-judge bench was constituted after a sworn affidavit by the woman. The copy of her letter was sent to the residences of 22 apex court judges and the same has become public.

The alleged woman had served as the Junior court assistant in Gogoi’s court for two years until October 2018. Reports say the alleged harassment took place on October 11 at his residence office last year.

Not only was she dismissed from service but her husband and a brother-in-law were suspended from the Delhi police according to her claim.

Confirming that a letter by the woman has been received by several sitting judges. Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made by the woman concerned are malafide and have no basis.