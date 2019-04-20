S Muthiah, renowned journalist and distinguished chronicler of the history passed away

S Muthiah who was a former Journalist and epic chronicler of history have passed away in the of 89. He was the author of almost 20 books on the city and its residents beginning with Madras Discovered which was published in 1981. The book has eleven editions so far.

The veteran who was born in Pallathur coming under the Madras Presidency worked with Times Of Celyon on Colombo for 17 years before joining TTK Maps in Chennai. He helped prepare maps and guide books on Southern India.

He was survived by his two daughters after the death of his wife in 2013.