This is what the Election Commission wrote to the Producers of “Modi: Journey of a Common Man” web series

The Central Election Commission ordered the immediate disclosure of the web series, which was broadcast on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Election Commission has asked the Eros Entertainment to shut down its web series ‘Modi: A Journey of Common Man’ which is being broadcast on Eros Now.

The EC has made it clear that the web series is against the Election Code of Conduct and the broadcast videos have the tendency to influence the voters.

The EC has asserted that the five episodes that have been broadcasted by the EROS have the capacity to influence the voters and the same have to be withdrawn not only this the EC has asked to stop telecasting further web episodes from the series.