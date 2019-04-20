TTV Dhinakaran elected as AMMK General Secretary

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran was unanimously elected as its general secretary on Friday, even as a decision was taken to have it registered as a political party.

The move comes just a day after Lok Sabha and by-elections to 18 assembly seats concluded in Tamil Nadu and days after the Supreme Court had rebuked the group led by former AIADMK leaders Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala for not registering AMMK as a political party.

At a meeting held at the AMMK headquarters in Chennai, it was decided that VK Sasikala, currently the general secretary, would be elevated as president after her four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case ends.

“TTV Dhinakaran has been unanimously elected as AMMK”s general secretary. Also, as informed to the Supreme Court by our advocate, a decision to take steps to register AMMK as a political party was also taken today,” AMMK spokesperson C R Saraswati told news agency PTI.

“The post of president would be allotted to our leader V K Sasikala soon after she is released,” she added.