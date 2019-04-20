Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed; 14 injured

Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttarpradesh. The incident has ended with 14 injured confirmed the railway department.

The train was on its way to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Roma railway station. The North Central Railway public relations officer Amith Malviya said that four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned.

Fourteen people were injured and three of them were admitted to a hospital. The coaches that derailed are S8, S9, B1-B5, A1, A2, HA1, pantry car and an SLR, according to a railway statement.

The passengers were brought to the Kanpur Central railway station, from where they left for New Delhi in a special train at 4:54 am