Union Minister Piyush Goyal hits out at BSP supremo Mayawati for her comments on Modi

The Union Minister Piyush Goyal has hit out at the BSP Supreme leader Mayawathi for her comments on Prime Minister Modi saying that she is frustrated over Modi.

She has said that the Mulayam is the only real backward leader in the country and the PM is only a Fake OBC leader Goyal recalled that it was the same SP founder who had said in the Lok Sabha that he wanted to see Modi get a second term.

“Mulayam Singh ji is not a fake servant of the people like Prime Minister Modi, he is a politician who has sworn that he will continue working for the people till his last breath and that is why he is willing to fight again from Mainpuri constituency,” Mayawati said when she was addressing a joint rally in Mainpuri on Friday.

In response to Mayawathi’s comments, he said that “she has become frustrated. She is desperate and is ready to do or say anything. The people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected caste-based politics. This is an unethical alliance (between SP and BSP) and the truth is that the two parties are working against each other’s interests,”

The elections for remaining Lok Sabha seats in UP will take place in the next five phases of elections nad the counting will take place on May 23.