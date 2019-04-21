Bollywood SUPERSTAR to Contest as a BJP Candidate From Punjab?

BJP chief Amit Shah had a meeting with Bollywood actor Sunny Deol in Pune on Friday. The meeting evokes a lot of interst as the party is yet to announce candidates for three seats in Punjab for the upcoming Loksabha election. Mr Shah met the actor to convince him to contest from Amritsar, sources said. No announcement has been made so far.

“I heard about it (rumours about joining politics). I just met him (Amit Shah) and we took a photograph, that’s it,” Sunny Deol told a news channel.

Yogesh Gogawale, BJP district president, Pune while talking to ANI said that the meeting between the two was scheduled but did not give any other details of the conversation.

“It was a scheduled meeting. I don’t know what conversation took place between them,” Yogesh told ANI.

“Amit Shah came to Baramati as per the scheduled programme. When he was at the airport, Sunny Deol was also there. He met Amit Shah for five minutes,” he added.