” Congress has campaigned that I will die and will need a by-poll”, says Innocent

The CPM candidate contesting from Chalakkudy Lik Sabha constituency actor Innocent accused that the Congress and UDF are spreading fake news against him. During the last election held in 2014, they campaigned that he is a Cancer patient and will die soon and then there will need aby-poll, he said.

“The people know me very well. Corruption is not in my blood. Those who spread fake news against me are corrupted by birth, he said. What we need is a system in which All people the life-saving medicines must be given free, Innocent added.