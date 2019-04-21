CPM candidate Veena George says will have a historic win

CPM candidate in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency Veena George claimed that she will have a historic victory from the constituency. The people of Pathanamthitta will judge the development that carried out by LDF and her and then will make her victorious, the sitting MLA from Aranmula claimed.

Veena said that she had stood with the people of Pathanamthitta during and after the floods and that they were, therefore, with her. “During my campaigning, many mothers had come and told me that I had helped in rescuing their daughters during the floods. So the people of Aranmula know that I was with them during the floods,” she said.

The constituency is neglected by the sitting MP for 10 years. People want a change. LDF taking strong defence against communalist forces. So the people of Pathanamthitta will vote for LDF. As far as the LDF is concerned, we are confident of winning with a huge margin”, she said.

Veena George is fighting the poll against the UDF’s Anto Antony, who is a two time MP from the constituency as well as BJP’s K.Surendran, who was the face of the Sabarimala protests in Kerala.