Latest NewsPolitics

Gujarat minister calls Rahul Gandhi puppy, says will fetch roti thrown by Pakistan

Apr 21, 2019, 04:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Gujarat minister Ganpatsinh Vasava on Saturday likened Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to a “puppy who would go to Pakistan or China if the they threw bread at it”, inviting censure from not just the opposition party but also state chief minister Vijay Rupani. Vasava had earlier taken a swipe at the claim of some Congress supporters that Gandhi was an “incarnation of Lord Shiva”, asking the Congress chief to prove the claim by consuming poison.

Speaking at a tribal gathering on Saturday in Dediapada in Narmada district, part of Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP leader said, “When Rahul Gandhi gets up from the chair, it appears as if a puppy has got up wagging its tail, which would go to Pakistan and China if they threw bread at it.” During the address, Vasava likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a lion.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said Vasava’s remarks showed that the BJP has been rejected by the people of Gujarat. “Vasava has done injustice to the tribal community to which he belongs. He should understand using such language will not get him any support as long as he does not give an account of what he did for the tribals,” Doshi said.

Tags

Related Articles

Gold and Silver prices decline

Feb 6, 2019, 08:09 pm IST

LG launches ‘World’s first rollable TV’ with 65-inch foldable display

Jan 8, 2019, 03:06 pm IST
PM Modi

Investors Summit : PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20,000-cr Defence Industrial Corridor

Feb 21, 2018, 05:40 pm IST

Suzuki Vitara Facelift Revealed and Its Awesome. Take a Look

Jul 31, 2018, 09:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close