‘If Modi goes to 100 temples, then Rahul will go 125’; M.M.Mani trolls Congress president

Apr 21, 2019, 08:03 pm IST
CPM leader and state minister M.M.Mani accused that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is practising and actualizing the agenda of RSS. RSS is practising Hindu communalism and Congress is following their footsteps. If Narendra Modi goes to 100 temple then Rahul Gandhi will go 125, if Modi pour 1 kilo ashes Rahul will pour one and halff kilo, M.M.Mani ridiculed.

The mother, daughter and son are claiming that they will save the country asks everybody to join them. But Rahul Gandhi’s father, Grand Mother, Great Grand Father has made the condition of the country worst. Almost 60% of people in RSS and BJP are from Congress party, M.M.Mani said.

