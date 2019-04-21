I’m proud of demolishing Babri Masjid,will build Ram temple soon : Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Bhopal parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said on Sunday that she takes pride in the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

“We do not regret but are proud of demolishing the Babri Masjid. We removed the waste from our Lord Ram’s temple,” she said in a TV interview. “We will now build a grand Lord Ram temple there.”

Thakur has been mired in controversy since she made a remark last week about Hemant Karkare, the senior police officer who was killed in the terrorist attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, saying that he died died as she “cursed” him for torturing her.

As a result, the Election Commission on Saturday served her a notice and has been given 24 hours to respond.