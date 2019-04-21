Latest NewsIndia

Kerala woman killed in Colombo blast

Apr 21, 2019, 06:19 pm IST
A Kerala woman holidaying in Colombo was among those killed in suicide bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, authorities here said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the death of 58-year-old P.S. Razeena, who arrived in the Sri Lankan capital along with her husband to meet their relatives engaged in business in Colombo.

Razeena and her husband, who hail from Kasargode in Kerala, live in Dubai and were staying at one of the three hotels in Colombo targeted on Sunday by suicide bombers.

A spokesperson for the state agency of the Kerala diaspora told the media that they were talking to the Indian High Commissioner’s office in Colombo to see that Razeena’s body was brought to Kerala.

