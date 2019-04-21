Kollywood actress Radhika Sarath Kumar has a narrow escape from serial blasts in Sri Lanka

Over 150 people were killed and 300 injured in the simultaneous blasts that hit Churches, hotel, and tourists in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The Kollwood actress Radhika Sarathkumar who was staying in the Cinnamon Grand Hotel, which was one among the four hotels where the blast has taken place expressed her profound conviction to God for saving her life. Radhika confirmed that she left Cinnamon Grand Hotel just before it was bombed.

“OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamon Grand Hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking.” she scribbled on Twitter

The blasts occurred took place around 8.45 a.m as it was the Eve of Easter Sunday Masses progressing in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.