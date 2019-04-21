Latest NewsNEWS

Konkani translation of the Indian Constitution released by the Mangaluru Bishop

Apr 21, 2019, 06:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Konkani translation of the Indian Constitution was now released by the Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha at the Rosario Cathedral in Mangaluru on April 20.

The Translation has been done by the Professor Stephen Permude who was the well-acknowledged writer of several books in Konkani

“The need of the hour was to understand the Constitution, respect it, and strive to strengthen its provisions by designating the duty of its protection to the right people. The common people should be made aware of their rights and Constitutional responsibilities”, he said.

