Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Electoral officer accepts Saritha’s nomination paper in Amethi

Tthe chief electoral office of Amethi accepted the nomination paper of solar scam accused Saritha S Nair but rejected that of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday.

Rahul’s nomination was rejected as the Independent candidate in Amethi lodged a complaint regarding Rahul’s education qualifications.

Meanwhile, Saritha said she was contesting from Amethi to expose the vices of Congress men in Kerala. “Despite complaining to him, Rahul didn’t take any action so I decided to contest against him as a mark of protest. I’m not for winning the election as I’m not game for contesting against a big party,” she said.

Though Saritha had submitted the nomination for contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ernakulam and Wayanad, both her nomination papers were rejected, citing the reason that penalty against her in two Solar-related cases had not been cancelled.