Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Thushar vellappally writes to CEO Kerala to review nomination of Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad NDA candidate T Vellappally through his lawyers writes to CEO Kerala to review the nomination of Rahul Gandhi.

He stated, “It’s understood that Rahul Gandhi is having a passport of a foreign country also.He didn’t disclose this in the nomination filed or in the affidavit.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Amethi has alleging serious troubles over citizenship and educational qualifications in his election affidavit.

The independent candidate’s counsel said he has sought clarification on Gandhi’s citizenship as being a UK citizen would bar him from fighting the Lok Sabha elections.