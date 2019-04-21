Political campaigning banned, locals fined for not voting in this village

The residents of Rajkot village does not allow the candidates to conduct campaign as they thought it would adversely affect the region and hence have brought a ban on campaigning here.

Locals of Rajsamadhiyala are bound by a plethora of rules and regulations framed by the Village Development Committee (VDC) and breaking any of these invokes monetary fine – one of which is not casting vote during elections.

The localities had banned the campaigning as they thought that it would disturb the environment. The prominent political leader has said that the state Govt will issue a fine of 51 rupees for those who do not come out to vote

“A fine of Rs 51 is imposed on those who do not come out to vote, in order to ensure maximum participation at the time of elections” said Sarpanch

The village has almost every modern amenity like internet connection through Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, RO plant for providing potable water, and so on, making life convenient for the villagers.