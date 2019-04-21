Rahul Gandhi’s affidavit becomes more intense; BJP demands investigation into his citizenship

Accusing Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying about his citizenship BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has said documents submitted by him to authorities in 2005 show he is a citizen of United Kingdom.

This means that if he was a foreign citizen during that specific period then he would have automatically lost Indian citizenship because as per the Indian Citizenship Act 1955 if any citizen of India gains citizenship of any other country then he automatically gives up his Indian citizenship.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Amethi has alleging serious troubles over citizenship and educational qualifications in his election affidavit.

The BJP incarnates have asked to come clear on the matter earlier

The independent candidate’s counsel said he has sought clarification on Gandhi’s citizenship as being a UK citizen would bar him from fighting the Lok Sabha elections.