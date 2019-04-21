Tear my son’s clothes if he does not deliver, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as a part of his campaign for his son Nakul who is fighting his first election form Chhindwara has asserted the greatest challenge for his son.

Tear my son’s clothes if he does not deliver says Kamal Nath.

The veteran leader has also asserted that he has now entrusted the task to serve the people of Chinndwara to his son.

He was speaking at an election rally on Saturday in Dhanora village which comes under the Amarwada assembly seat, about 65 km from Chhindwara district headquarters.

The chief minister says his government in the state has shown its intent by delivering on the promises made before the 2018 assembly polls.

Chhindwara will vote on April 29 along with the single by-poll for the constituency. In the last general elections, the BJP had won 26 and the Congress secured three seats.