These social media platforms are temporarily banned in Sri Lanka for 12 hours

Apr 21, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
As a  countermeasure against the series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka the govt has decided to ban the use of social media websites such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram for 12 hours. The ban will start from 6 pm and will be continued to 6 am on Monday morning.

The communal unity in Sri Lanka has been made fragile with the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and forwarded messages and social media status will cause further conflicts according to the Govt.

The local media reported that there were 160 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the number of victims.

