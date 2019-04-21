This is what the world nations say about Sri Lankan serial blasts

The world leaders have condemned a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 150 people on Sunday. The victims included foreigners also from British, Dutch and American citizens among them.

The hospital reports have also asserted that there are Japanese citizens among the injured.

The bomb blasts ripped high profile hotels and churches holding Easter Services.

Terribly saddened by terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan worshippers during Easter. Condolences to friendly govt & people of Sri Lanka. Our thoughts & prayers with the victims & their families

Terrorism is a global menace with no religion: it must be condemned & confronted globally. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 21, 2019

The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time. We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 21, 2019

Vreselijke berichten uit Sri Lanka over bloedige aanslagen op hotels en kerken op deze Eerste Paasdag. @MinBZ volgt situatie op de voet en zoekt uit of er Nederlanders bij betrokken zijn. Gedachten zijn bij de slachtoffers en nabestaanden. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) April 21, 2019

“New Zealand condemns all acts of terrorism, and our resolve has only been strengthened by the attack on our soil on the 15th of March. To see an attack in Sri Lanka while people were in churches and at hotels is devastating.