Latest NewsNEWS

This is what the world nations say about Sri Lankan serial blasts

Apr 21, 2019, 04:57 pm IST
1 minute read

 

The world leaders have condemned a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 150 people on Sunday. The victims included foreigners also from British, Dutch and American citizens among them.

The hospital reports have also asserted that there are Japanese citizens among the injured.

The bomb blasts ripped high profile hotels and churches holding Easter Services.

“New Zealand condemns all acts of terrorism, and our resolve has only been strengthened by the attack on our soil on the 15th of March. To see an attack in Sri Lanka while people were in churches and at hotels is devastating.

Tags

Related Articles

saints in ayodhya

Saints supports Congress leader’s demand of Sita’s statue in Ayodhya

Dec 15, 2018, 02:29 am IST

Cholera outbreak have claimed nearly 2000 people in Yemen :Report

Jul 30, 2017, 05:08 pm IST

Actress Tamannah ;hot beach photo gallery

Jan 4, 2018, 08:01 pm IST
Sex

These are the Surprising things that happen when you have sex for the first time

Mar 19, 2018, 10:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close