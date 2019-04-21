WATCH; This is what happened when Ashwin thought about Mankading Shikhar Dhawan

.

Aswin was in the pool of Mankadin Controversy though he has not failed to Mankadin Shikhar Dhawan.

In a match against Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, the funny turns of the event took place.

In the 13th over, R Aswin had tried to Mankad Dhawan who was leading the charge for Delhi Capitals in their

chase of 164.

WATCH: Shikhar’s dance moves on the crease ????https://t.co/KtJkaIpubw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2019

When Ashwin delivered the very next ball Dhawan teased the Kings XI Punjab team captain trying to get out of the crease and came up with a mini dance at the non-striker’s end.

Earlier in 2019 IPL session, he tried to Mankadin Jos Butler, Rajasthan Royal’s opener in Jaipur.