(WATCH VIDEO)This Real Estate Ad Video is a Lot More than You Think. DON’T MISS IT

Posting photos of houses for sales and rent have been the norm for some time but occasionally Real Estate companies try to innovate as this Australian company has done by posting a racy video. The clip has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs and you cannot be faulted if a lot of attention was grabbed by the couple who features in the ad.

LJ Hooker Bankstown, the company selling the property, hired two dancers for the advertisement. The man and woman were filmed getting cosy all around 42 Chamberlain Road in Padstow, climbing on to the kitchen counters before stripping down for a dip in the pool.

Check out the video here: