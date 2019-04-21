‘Will Win all seats in the state’, claims BJP

BJP is very much confident that the ‘Namo factor’ will make the party win all the 26 seats in Gujarat. “BJP spokesperson in the state, Bharat Pandya has told an international daily that the party will win all seats in the state with the aid of Narendra Modi factor.

“The people of Gujarat want to see Aapdo Gujarati (Our Gujarati) get another term as the prime minister and voters will wholeheartedly send all BJP candidates to the Lok Sabha this time also”, he said.

He claimed that the Congress policy dividing the votes in the name of caste which worked in the assembly election held in 2017 will not work in this election. He pointed out much reasons for the clean sweep of BJP in the state.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) is now backing BJP, the dissent in the main opposition party Congress, the quitting of Alpesh Thakor, a Koli-Thakor leader from Congress, Amit Shah’s decision to contest from Gandhinagar seat these all will certainly positively influence the BJP’s victory, Pandya claimed.