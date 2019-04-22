KeralaLatest News

Attack on passengers : Kallada bus to be seized, 4 arrested

Apr 22, 2019, 11:53 am IST
The police has taken a case against the employees of Kallada Travels for attacking the passengers of the bus. Three bus employees have been arraigned in the case. A decision has been taken to seize the bus. The Marad police has taken the company manager into custody.

The clippings of the incident were circulated in the social media the other day. Suresh Kallada Bus operates services all over the state. A verbal dispute broke out between the employees and the passengers after the bus broke down at Haripad on Saturday. When an alternative bus carrying passengers reached Vyttila, the bus employees attacked the commuters. One of the passengers shot the clippings in his mobile.

Meantime, it has been alleged that the employees who attacked the passengers were charged with bailable offences. The injured passengers were treated at a hospital in Thrissur.

