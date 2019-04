Gold prices on Monday surged by Rs. 200 to Rs. 32,870 per 10 grams. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained Rs. 200 to Rs. 32,870 and Rs. 32,700 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

Silver ready dropped Rs. 30 to Rs. 38,570 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs. 297 to Rs. 37,527 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.