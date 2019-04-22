Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Former BJP MP joins Congress

Apr 22, 2019, 02:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a major set back to the BJP a day before the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, its former Himachal Pradesh president and Hamirpur parliamentraian Suresh Chandel on Monday joined the Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in national capital Delhi.

Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore and the party’s state in charge Rajini Patil were also present during the ocassion. The development came days after Chandel’s meeting with AICC Treasurer Ahmed Patel and general secretary KC Venugopal.

