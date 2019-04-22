Modi Biopic : EC Submits Report to the Supreme Court

The Election Commission on Monday submitted its detailed report to the Supreme Court on the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the EC’s report on Modi’s biopic and asked the poll panel to supply a copy of the report to the producer of the movie.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, has now fixed the plea of producers challenging the EC’s ban on the movie for hearing on April 26.

The apex court had on April 15 directed the Election Commission to re-examine its earlier order and take an informed decision on banning the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi pan-India, after watching the full movie.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for film producers who have challenged the EC’s ban on the biopic’s release till the current general elections are over, had told the top court that the poll panel had taken the decision after watching the promo, and not the entire movie.

EC’s counsel Amit Sharma had said that the entire movie was not available and a decision to ban the release was taken after watching the trailer.

The bench had then asked the poll panel to watch the full movie and then take an informed decision on whether its release should be banned or not.