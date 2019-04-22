Sri Lankan Air Force defuses improvised bomb near Colombo airport

Day after eight bombs ripped apart island nation Sri Lanka, an improvised explosive device was defused near Colombo airport on Monday. According to an AFP report, the pipe bomb was neutralised by a team of the Sri Lankan Air Force. A police source told AFP that a “homemade” pipe bomb had been found late Sunday on a road leading towards the main terminal. Airforce spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said the IED was believed to be locally manufactured.

Easter celebrations turned into national mourning as a series of blasts rocked the island nation on Sunday. In one of the worst attacks in decades, 215 people, including three Indians were killed and around 500 injured on Sunday. The blasts – one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history – targeted St Anthony’s Church in Colombo, St Sebastian’s Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. Explosions were reported from three five-star hotels – the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo.