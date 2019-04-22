Superstar Mohanlal to direct a big-budget 3D film

Superstar Mohanlal, the actor that has entertained everyone through his acting will now turn director. The exciting news was revealed by none other than Mohanlal through his blog. He had announced his directorial debut through the latest blog of his and it will be a big budget 3D film. “I have been in the cinema industry for the past forty years. After becoming one character after another in front of the camera, now I am going to work behind it”, Mohanlal wrote in his blog.

Mohanlal’s first directorial will be a 3D movie set in Portuguese backdrop. The movie has been titled ‘Barroz Guardian Of ‘ Gama’s Treasure’. Mohanlal will play the title character of this movie as well. Along with him, a Kid will play an important character in this film. The casting process is going on now. Mohanlal hinted in his blog that through this film, the popular banner named Navodaya is all set to make a comeback as well.

Jijo, who had given us the first 3D film and 70MM film in India will be a part of the project as well. He did not reveal more details about this film. He said that it will be based on a kid’s journey to find out the treasure of Gama, which has been guarded by Barroz for 400 years.

Read Mohanlal’s Blog: