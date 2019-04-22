Three Indians among 215 killed in Sri Lanka blasts, says Sushma Swaraj

Three Indians were among the 215 people killed in in the multiple blasts that struck churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

“Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals. Their names are Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. We are ascertaining further details,” she tweeted.

“I conveyed to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka that India is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance. In case required, we are ready to despatch our medical teams as well,” Swaraj added.