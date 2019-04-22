Two JD(S) workers killed in Sri Lanka bomb blasts: HD Kumaraswamy

Two persons among the six Indians killed in the deadly serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday have been identified as Janata Dal (Secular) workers, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka had confirmed the death of two more Indian nationals, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa in the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka.

@SushmaSwaraj

We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:

– K G Hanumantharayappa

-M Rangappa. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 22, 2019

The Chief Minister expressed shock over the news of the death of his party workers whom he said he knew personally.

According to a report in ANI, Kumaraswamy said a 7-member team of JDS workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo, has gone missing after bomb blasts. He added that he was in constant touch with the Indian High Commission on reports of those missing.

Sushma Swaraj, in a series of tweets, said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that a hospital informed it about deaths of the five Indians in the blasts.

Swaraj also confirmed that the Indian Visa application centre in the island country, IVS LANKA will remain closed for two days, starting from Monday.