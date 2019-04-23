Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold prices fall by 100 rupees

Apr 23, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold fall by 100 rupees. The price of gold slipped down by lower by Rs. 100 to Rs. 32,770 per 10 grams. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity lost Rs. 100 to Rs. 32,770 and Rs. 32,600 per 10 grams,respectively.Sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

The price of silver declined by Rs. 145 to Rs. 38,425 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped Rs. 207 to Rs. 37,320 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces

